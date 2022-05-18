The Versant Power Astronomy Center will host a free summer camp for youth ages 10–14 through What-If Hypothetical Implementations in Minecraft, a National Science Foundation-funded research project and interdisciplinary collaboration dedicated to attracting young people to science through cutting-edge and impactful informal learning.

Participants will use Minecraft Java Edition to explore astronomy via space exploration “what if?” scenarios, such as, “What if the Earth were a moon?” or “What does the surface of an exoplanet look like?” They will play the role of scientists and engineers as they take part in creative and critical thinking design prompts, including drawing exoplanets or exhibits in the planetarium. As a final project, campers will work in small teams to build and present a Minecraft Mars base.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from Aug. 1–5. For more information and to apply, visit the camp webpage.

