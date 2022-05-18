BELFAST – Everyone is invited to an evening of live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and art auction at the Basil Burwell Community Theater on Saturday, June 4. The fundraising Gala Art Auction will feature works by Gary Hinte (b.1933, d. 2021) and other local Maine artists. Hinte was an important contributor to the Belfast Maskers community. He designed and painted scenery and sets for several plays, including “The Addams Family Musical,” “Annie” and “The Music Man.”

”The Maskers benefited greatly from Gary’s support and vast creative output,” said Sasha Kutsy, president of the Maskers Board. “He dreamt about rear projection sets and created and employed them for many Maskers’ productions.” Parts of these scenic sets and some of his individual standalone pieces will be up for auction.

Other prominent local Maine artists who donated pieces to be auctioned include David Estey, Stew Henderson, Mark Kelly, Susan Tobey White, Jerri Finch, Neil Parent, and many others.

The silent art auction with music and refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. Celebrity Auctioneer, Maskers’ board member, and Mayor of Belfast Eric Sanders will conduct the auction. Cocktail attire is suggested for even more fun!

The art can also be previewed on Friday, June 3 from 4-6 p.m. without any reservations. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at https://belfastmaskers.com/event/gala/. RSVP by June 1. For more contact info@belfastmaskers.com.

