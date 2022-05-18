GORHAM — St. Anthony of Padua Parish will host a COVID-19 memorial service at St. Anne Church, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to gather.

The service is in remembrance of all who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic, and prayers will also be offered for their families and friends.

This is an opportunity for participants to remember, pay tribute to, and honor the lives of loved ones who have died.

Memorial cards will be available at Masses at St. Anne on the morning of May 22. The Masses are set for 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Those in attendance can write the name of a loved one or loved ones they wish to remember at the service and drop the card into a special basket at the end of the Masses.

Each of the names will be entrusted into God’s loving embrace as they are read during the afternoon service.

For more information about the prayer service or to obtain a memorial card outside of Mass, call the church office on Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 207-839-4857.

