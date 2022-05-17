PORTLAND — Lily Hanstein has been named vice president of strategy for The MEMIC Group, a super-regional workers’ compensation insurance company with service teams from Maine to Florida and licensed in 46 states.

According to Michael P. Bourque, president & CEO of The MEMIC Group, “Since joining the company, Lily has contributed immeasurably to the enormous undertaking of our corporate strategy right in the midst of the pandemic. She has led the company-wide process of refining our mission and vision statements as well as the foundational values statement that guides our work. We are fortunate to have her energy and organizational skills in this key position.”

Hanstein joined MEMIC as director of strategy in February of 2020 having previously served as a senior consultant with pro-voke, a corporate strategy and culture consulting group, as well as a branch manager for Gorham Savings Bank where she was honored as Employee of the Year.

A graduate of Bates College and resident of Portland, Hanstein is an active volunteer with Women United and chairs its Advocacy Committee.

“Some of an organization’s best strategic thinkers are the people who have to execute the work each day and face customers. A really good day in this role is being able to mix it up with lots of different areas of the business and collaborate to surface solutions that they can help lead,” said Hanstein.

“I believe everyone wants to be on a winning team. To win, we need a plan and understand how we all contribute — that’s what a good strategy does.”

