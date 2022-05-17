Senior righthander Max Clark scattered five hits over five innings and the Bangor High School baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 12-4 victory over rival Brewer on Monday night.

The win, coming off the Rams’ 7-4, eight-inning loss to Old Town last Friday, gives coach Dave Morris’ club a 9-1 record.

Brewer, playing its first game on its home Heddericg Field since 2018 due to drainage issues, suffered its third straight defeat and is now 5-5.

Brewer reached Clark for three runs in the top of the third inning — one on a Jed Gilpatrick home run — to take a 3-2 lead before Bangor scored 10 unanswered runs to take control.

Pivotal plays: Brewer struggled defensively for much of the night, including in the top of the fourth inning when Bangor capitalized on two errors by the Witches to mount a three-run rally to take the lead for good at 5-3 on an RBI single by Keegan Cyr and a sacrifice fly by Matt Holmes.

The Rams padded their lead to 7-3 an inning later on a two-run homer by Luke Missbrenner, then added another run in the top of the sixth and four more runs in the seventh, two on an RBI single by Brady Hand.

Cyr singled twice for Bangor, while Clark and Holmes each contributed doubles to the Bangor offense.

Gilpatrick had a double and a single to go with his home run for Brewer, while Grady Vanidestine singled, walked three times and scored twice for Brewer.

What’s next: This marked the start of a big week for Bangor, the No. 2 seed in Class A North as a showdown with top-ranked Oxford Hills (9-1) looms on Friday at Mansfield Stadium after another home game Wednesday night against 5-5 Hampden Academy, a team that will bring a three-game winning streak into the contest.

More articles from the BDN