In this March 30, 2021, file photo, pro-life demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the Capitol while the Senate debated anti-abortion bills in Austin, Texas. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. Credit: Jay Janner

Since abortion seems to be the latest distraction for the Democratic Party’s failed programs I would suggest the following: If a pregnant woman is killed by a drunk driver, isn’t that driver often charged with two counts of manslaughter or homicide? Why is that fetus now considered a person?

I have been married for almost 50 years. We had no children for over 10 years. I can assure you those 10 years were not sex free. My point, it is pretty damn easy to not get pregnant. It is also pretty damn easy to take a pill following a night of unprotected sex. Without question there are times when a medical procedure that may cause the death of the unborn in order to save a pregnant woman is called for. Using the abortion procedure as birth control is wrong. My opinion is not religious based. I know what is wrong and if people don’t then shame on them.

Leo H. Mazerall Jr.

Stockton Springs