Since abortion seems to be the latest distraction for the Democratic Party’s failed programs I would suggest the following: If a pregnant woman is killed by a drunk driver, isn’t that driver often charged with two counts of manslaughter or homicide? Why is that fetus now considered a person?

I have been married for almost 50 years. We had no children for over 10 years. I can assure you those 10 years were not sex free. My point, it is pretty damn easy to not get pregnant. It is also pretty damn easy to take a pill following a night of unprotected sex. Without question there are times when a medical procedure that may cause the death of the unborn in order to save a pregnant woman is called for. Using the abortion procedure as birth control is wrong. My opinion is not religious based. I know what is wrong and if people don’t then shame on them.

Leo H. Mazerall Jr.

Stockton Springs

