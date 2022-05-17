Portland is one of the best places to live in the country, becoming the only New England city listed in the top 10 of a list released on Tuesday.

Ranked at number eight on the U.S. News & World Report list, Portland outranked Boston, Massachusetts, by 10 places. In order to rank high on the list, the city has to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and provide high quality of life for its residents.

Portland was noted as cultivating a “do it yourself” attitude, with a community friendly to entrepreneurs and a steadily growing diaspora of voices and cultures. The listing noted that the city is at a crossroads in terms of development, as well as noting that demand for affordable housing is high, while available housing may take some searching to find.

Recently, Portland added four new electric buses to its public transportation fleet as part of its 2019 pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Aside from the Greater Portland METRO and Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit buses, Portland is also located near the Amtrak Downeaster, which runs between Portland and Boston.

