Swedish metal powerhouse Ghost will embark on a North American tour this summer, with a stop planned for Bangor in September.

Ghost, which will be joined by bands Mastodon and Spiritbox, will perform at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.

Ghost, founded in Sweden in 2006, is one of the most popular contemporary metal bands, famed for its highly theatrical stage shows featuring lead singer Tobias Forge, known by his nom de metal Papa Emeritus. Forge has worn an array of demonic costumes while performing, backed by a masked, seven-piece band known only as a “group of nameless ghouls.” In 2016, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for its song “Cirice.”

Joining Ghost on tour will be fellow metal band Mastodon, a Georgia four-piece that has put out eight albums and has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning in 2018 for its song “Sultan’s Curse.”

The show, a Waterfront Concerts production, will be one of many shows the Old Town-based concert promotion company will bring to Bangor this summer.

Others include Dierks Bentley on June 23, Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 3, Phish on July 16, the Backstreet Boys on July 21, Keith Urban on July 23, Papa Roach on July 29, Jimmy Buffett on Aug. 2, Incubus on Aug. 7, Pitbull on Aug. 11, Aerosmith on Sept. 4, Jason Aldean on Sept. 10, Sting on Sept. 11 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Sept. 18, all at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

