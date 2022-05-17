Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with scattered showers to the north and sunny skies in the south. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 676 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,336.
Wastewater concentrations of COVID-19 in Maine’s most populous counties continued to increase last week, suggesting the virus is not letting up with hospitalizations surging.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration.
The town of Passadumkeag is effectively shut down after clerk’s resignation
Passadumkeag is effectively shut down because it does not have a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.
Maine is preparing a lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers
Attorney General Aaron Frey said his office is working with Gov. Janet Mills to prepare legal action to “hold these chemical manufacturers to account.”
PLUS: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.
It may take a while for Maine’s new housing law to boost supply
The policies the bill implemented could be the most important affordable housing effort to come to Maine in a generation.
ALSO: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate
Maine veterans say military-supplied earplugs have caused hearing loss
The design of the earplugs allegedly is defective because it prevents a snug fit and proper seal in the user’s ear canal.
Foxcroft Academy officials reviewing judge’s order to allow 2 teens accused of sexually assaulting classmate to stay in school
The two students are allowed in school, along with the alleged victim, in accordance with a judge’s order, even as school officials are reviewing the decision with legal counsel.
Milford home care agency running again after lapsed license forced workforce dismissal
Earth Angels Home Care has regained about 90 percent of its roughly 35 to 40 employees and 50 to 60 clients following the March disruption.
Portland middle school principal leaves post after students protest racial discrimination
The move comes after hundreds of students walked out of class on Friday protesting what they said was their principal and teachers’ lack of response to ongoing incidents of racism, Islamophobia, transphobia and homophobia at their school.
Embarking on a 5-day, 55-mile paddling trip down one of Maine’s most challenging rivers
“Weather, ice-out, road access, water levels and blackflies are all issues that need to be investigated.”
Blue Hill area towns form panel to weigh in on private school’s annual budget
With the heftier price tag, towns have demanded more transparency from George Stevens Academy.
A tragic fishing accident at Grand Lake Stream reminded me to keep living
“We never know when our time is up, so push through the tough times and never give up on the things you love to do.”
What centuries of ice-out records can tell us about climate change on Maine’s lakes
The official ice out for Moosehead Lake came on April 28, about a week earlier than normal, and past records are helping to identify climate change trends.
In other Maine news …
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bangor dump truck collision identified
Pennsylvania college leader will lead USM as its new president
Lamoine man charged with stealing tools from missing twin whom police have sought for months
This notorious weed invading Maine can be foraged for a tasty treat
Brewer man leads high-speed chase before crashing into Bangor garage
Foxcroft Academy officials reviewing judge’s order to allow 2 teens accused of sexually assaulting classmate to stay in school
Cooper Flagg gets scholarship offer from ‘dream school’ Duke
How to survive seasonal allergies in Maine
Nearly 1,800 acres around Moosehead identified for future housing and business development
COVID-19 exposures on a state board delay key CMP corridor hearing
Here’s where paving will take place in Bangor this summer
