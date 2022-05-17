Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with scattered showers to the north and sunny skies in the south. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 676 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,336.

Wastewater concentrations of COVID-19 in Maine’s most populous counties continued to increase last week, suggesting the virus is not letting up with hospitalizations surging.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration.

Passadumkeag is effectively shut down because it does not have a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said his office is working with Gov. Janet Mills to prepare legal action to “hold these chemical manufacturers to account.”

PLUS: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

The policies the bill implemented could be the most important affordable housing effort to come to Maine in a generation.

ALSO: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate

The design of the earplugs allegedly is defective because it prevents a snug fit and proper seal in the user’s ear canal.

The two students are allowed in school, along with the alleged victim, in accordance with a judge’s order, even as school officials are reviewing the decision with legal counsel.

Earth Angels Home Care has regained about 90 percent of its roughly 35 to 40 employees and 50 to 60 clients following the March disruption.

The move comes after hundreds of students walked out of class on Friday protesting what they said was their principal and teachers’ lack of response to ongoing incidents of racism, Islamophobia, transphobia and homophobia at their school.

“Weather, ice-out, road access, water levels and blackflies are all issues that need to be investigated.”

With the heftier price tag, towns have demanded more transparency from George Stevens Academy.

We want your feedback on how you’ve been affected by high rents and apartment shortages.

“We never know when our time is up, so push through the tough times and never give up on the things you love to do.”

The official ice out for Moosehead Lake came on April 28, about a week earlier than normal, and past records are helping to identify climate change trends.

