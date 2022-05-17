BANGOR — Tickets are on sale for the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, home of the Maine Basketball of Fame.

Tickets prices are $55 general admission, $550 for a table of 10, $495 for a table of 10 that includes an inductee, and $25 for 1975 East Grand girls’ team members. Doors open at 10 a.m., the brunch buffet begins at 10:30 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m.

Fourteen inductees, seven legends, and one team comprise the star-studded class. Those being honored include an executive director of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a person who’s coached in 11 NCAA Tournaments, a U.S.A. Today State of Maine Player of the Year, a collegiate player who notched 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and a coach with five state titles at one school — three with girls’ teams and two with boys’ squads.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the landmark Title IX legislation, Maine girls and women are encouraged to share their experiences in the sport — as players, coaches, officials, reporters, and more — by filling out a questionnaire on the Hall’s website. The Hall will collect, preserve, and share these educational, enlightening, and inspiring stories — from playing 6 on 6 to coaching USA Basketball.

More articles from the BDN