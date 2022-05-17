WALPOLE – Scientists, students and staff at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center are gearing up for a busy summer season. More than 20 undergraduate and high school student interns will participate in research projects this summer at the DMC’s Walpole campus and nearby field sites on topics ranging from the biology of oysters and lobsters to the physics and chemistry of the ocean environment.

Researchers based at the DMC year-round will be joined by visiting scientists from a variety of institutions, including Brown University, Dartmouth College, Franklin & Marshall College and the University of North Carolina. Visiting college groups from as far away as Utah also will join the DMC community this summer to investigate the ecology of the estuary and nearby ocean ecosystems.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visiting scientists and college groups back to campus this summer,” said DMC Director Heather Leslie. “While our core group of faculty, graduate students and staff have been working on campus throughout the pandemic, this summer will be the first since 2019 that we are able to host students and visiting groups at the same level as earlier years.”

Summer science seminars will be hosted by the DMC in July, as well as campus tours. These events will be ticketed and advertised through the lab’s social media channels and website beginning in June.

