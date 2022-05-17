PORTLAND – Bicycle-riding music fans will once again be able to safely park their bikes for free at all 21 concerts in the State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced.

“We’re pleased to again offer valet bike parking as an alternative to driving for folks attending concerts at Thompson’s Point this summer,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Event Director Colleen Donohoe. “More shows means even more opportunities to ride!”

This is the third year that the Coalition is offering this service at the outdoor venue’s shows.

Valet bike parking is a concept that is becoming increasingly popular, and is similar to a coat-check service. Concert attendees can ride their bikes to Thompson’s Point for any show, drop their bicycle off with BCM staff and volunteers near the entrance at no cost, receive a wristband that matches one put on their bike, and enjoy the concert worry-free.

The bikes will be stored on racks in a secure area, and when the show is over, attendees can return to the valet bike parking tent and have their bike brought to them by a volunteer.

The Coalition says they are actively looking for volunteers to staff this year’s concerts.

“We’ve had outstanding help from volunteers since starting this program, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Donohoe, who added that interested parties can email ride@bikemaine.org. “We have a blast running the valet bike parking, and all volunteers receive a free ticket to that evening’s show.”

This initiative is part of the BCM’s commitment to encouraging active transportation, the Coalition says, noting that vehicle parking passes tend to sell out for most shows.

Valet bike parking will make its 2022 debut in two weeks at the Sylvan Esso concert on Thursday, May 26, and will continue for every summer show, culminating with Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Saturday, Sept. 17.

In addition to support from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Martin’s Point Health Care and L.L.Bean are also sponsoring the valet bike parking program.

The full slate of State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point shows can be found at statetheatreportland.com/thompsons-point-listing/.



For more information about the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, their work, and volunteer opportunities, visit bikemaine.org.

