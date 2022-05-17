PORTLAND – AARP Maine announced the names of 12 local advocates who have received fellowships to participate in the inaugural Maine State Walking College.

The Maine State Walking College program is presented in partnership with AARP Livable Communities and America Walks, a national education and advocacy organization which works to advance safe, equitable, accessible, and enjoyable places to walk and move by giving people and communities the resources to effectively advocate for change.

“We are delighted to welcome this group of passionate community leaders, who are working to improve walkability and livability in communities throughout the state,” said Noël Bonam, AARP Maine state director. “The fellows represent a range of backgrounds and experiences, including health and wellness, traffic engineering, economic development, and education.”

The 2022 Maine State Walking College fellows are:

Paul Armstrong, Palermo

Anne Ball, Hallowell

Christine Bartkowiak, Portland

John Bastey, Hallowell

Catherine Cooper, Brunswick

Anthony Donovan, Portland

Dawn Gordon, Augusta

Michael Hall, Augusta

Charley LaFlamme, Ogunquit

Pat Pinto, Portland

Barbara Riddle-Dvorak, Millinocket

Duane Scott, Augusta

The following Maine State Walking College mentors have been appointed to provide coaching and facilitate discussion groups:

Kirsten Brewer, Climate Corps coordinator, Volunteer Maine

Jean Sideris, executive director, Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Cary Tyson, executive director, Portland Downtown

For more information about the 2022 Maine State Walking College fellows and mentors, please visit https://states.aarp.org/maine/2022-walking-college-launch.

The Walking College curriculum has been designed to expand the capacity of local advocates to be effective community change agents. Fellows will complete a six-module distance-education program this summer, covering the science behind the benefits of walking, evaluation of built environments, as well as communication skills and building relationships with decision makers. At the end of the course, each fellow will develop an individual walking action plan for their community.

