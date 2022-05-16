WA. 000 305 10 9 7 4

Sumner 501 300 01 10 15 3

Sumner’s Rachel Colby struck out the first 9 batters while her team’s offense plated five runs in the first inning to get the Tigers off to a great start against the Washington Academy Raiders of East Machias. Fielding errors allowed a 3 run fourth inning and a 5 run 5th inning pulling the Raiders to within one run. Sumner went scoreless in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings allowing WA to tie the game in the top of the 7th. Sumner’s Caroline Tracey came in relief in the top of the 8th and struck out 3 consecutive batters. Jenna Colby singled for Sumner in the bottom of the 8th and Caroline Tracey doubled driving in Colby and the winning run. Rachel Colby had 2 singles and a double and Caroline Tracey had 3 singles and a double for Sumner.

Sophia StPierre had 2 hits and Cailey Hicks had a single and a double for Washington Academy.

