SKOW 211 300 4 — 11 11 2

BREW 000 010 2 — 3 3 3

SKOW Pitchers: Sierra Carey 4 IP, 1 Hit, 2 BB, 7 K; Lily Noyes (5) 3 IP, 3 Hit, 3 Runs, 4 BB, 5 K; Catcher Emily Dunbar; Carlie Jarvais

BREW Pitchers: Morgan Downs, 5 IP, 7 H, 7 Runs, 2 BB, 6 K; Laura Stewart (6), 4 hits, 4 runs, 1 BB, 0K; Catchers: Hannah Reed, Jordin Williams (6).

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher had 5 RBI on 3 hits, including a double and a home run to lead Skowhegan. Reece Danforth had two hits and Madalynne Morris hit a 2-run double.

Josie Pece led Brewer with a 2 run single. Jordan Doak and Jordin Williams each singled for the Witches.

