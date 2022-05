1st singles Madison Hedrich (PI) def Anah Albert (FK) 8-2

2nd singles Libby Kinney (PI) def Julia Cyr (FK) 8-6

3rd singles did not play due to heat

1st doubles Isabella Keegan/Rossalyn Buck (PI) def Mia Voisine/Maddie Philbook (FK) 8-5

2nd doubles did not play

Do to the extreme heat and playing a doubles header the match was called after PI won 3-0.

