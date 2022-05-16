Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Stop using pro-abortion to describe those of us who are pro-choice. No one is pro-abortion. We are pro-choice, meaning women should be free to make decisions about their own body without interference from any government.

I believe this is a medical issue, not a political issue. I am totally disgusted with the recent Bangor Daily News article which labeled those who are pro-choice. Stop demeaning those of us who only want freedom for women about their own body. Stop using that term.

Karen Chute

Gorham

More articles from the BDN