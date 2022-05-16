Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

There is a cancer spreading across our nation. The cancer of censorship. Symptoms are visible in Florida where self-styled conservative reviewers are urging the rejection of textbooks. Texts they fear make reference to race and gender. Guided by their conservative political leaning, they seem to have no consideration for truth or facts. They have even flagged math texts which included problems using the issue of equal pay for professional women soccer players. It should be a concern to all when equality is seen as a threat. These reviewers seek to determine what is taught in our schools.

Americans must be made aware of this attack on the First Amendment before it metastasizes and spreads any further. They also have encouraged the banning of books in school libraries. History reveals what kind of regimes support such efforts. One text was rejected in part because it made reference to divorce, denying the reality that many children have personal experience with such a trauma.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has actually sought more guest reviewers, expanding the opportunity for extremists of all stripes to join the attack on education.

Ron Jarvella

Belfast

