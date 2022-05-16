Two women died in a crash in Caratunk on Saturday evening.

The crash on Route 201 was reported at around 5 p.m., according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Merchant, 25, of Eastbrook had been southbound on Route 201 in Caratunk when she lost control of her vehicle after being struck from behind by another vehicle being driven by Eric Tankerley, 33, of Moscow, officials said.

Merchant’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. She and her passenger, Lindsey Walsh, 28, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, died at the scene of the crash.

Also involved in the crash was Daniel Reis, 34, of Massachusetts, who was a passenger in Tankerley’s vehicle. Neither Tankerley or Reis were injured in the crash.

Merchant and Walsh appeared not to have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials said.

While speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

