WATERVILLE — Thomas College hosted Class of 2022 graduates and their guests Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. in the Alfond Athletic Center. More than 200 total graduates including from undergraduate and graduate programs processed at Thomas College’s 128th Commencement.



A full list of graduates including honors and hometowns can be found here.



Photos of the event can be found here.



A full video stream of the event can be found here.



The Commencement Address was delivered by Greg Powell, chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation Board of Trustees & CEO and president of Dexter Enterprises LLC. The undergraduate student speaker was delivered by Rajhan Munnings, bachelor of science in business administration, South Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the graduate student speaker was delivered by Nathaniel White, master of business administration – health care management, Waterville. Other honorary degree recipients with details are listed here.

