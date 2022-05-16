This spring, art teachers Sara Myrick of Shead High School and Eastport Elementary School and Bobbi Tardif of Calais Middle-High School encouraged their students to create rhubarb-inspired works of art, one of which would be selected as the poster image for the region’s first annual Rhubarb Festival, planned for June 11 in Perry. The 15 entries submitted by the students will be on display in the Kendall Farm barn during the event.

Congratulations to Kate McPhee of Calais Middle-High School, who took first place with her rendering of rhubarb on the side of a 1940s truck. McPhee received $100 in gift certificates from Unleashed Nutrition of Calais and Seaside Stones of Eastport. Madeline Collins of Shead High School took second place with her gorgeous rhubarb stalk watercolor and received a $75 gift certificate to Seaside Stones of Eastport. Skylar Smith of Calais Middle-High School took third place with her digital image of rhubarb stalks, flowers, and a rhubarb pie. Smith received a $50 gift certificate to The Roost in Calais.

Runners-up were entered to win one of two ($25 gift certificates) to a local business of their choice. The winners were Caylen Morrison (Calais) and Amanda Duke (Shead). Morrison received a gift certificate to the New Friendly Restaurant in Perry, Duke selected Crumb’s Cafe of Calais. Thanks to the 10 judges from Calais, Eastport, Perry, Robbinston, Lubec, and Dennysville who selected the winning submissions.

“Congratulations to all of these winners, and thank you for creating all of this cool artwork,” said Georgie Kendall, organizer and host of the Rhubarb Festival. “And a big thank you to AHD Design for the poster design and Calais Press for printing the pink posters!”

Mark your calendars for The Rhubarb Festival, Saturday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kendall Farm barn in Perry. The Rhubarb Festival will shine a spotlight on the versatile, plentiful, and under-celebrated spring vegetable. The family-friendly event will include workshops about planting and caring for rhubarb plants, rhubarb history and nutritional value, canning and preservation techniques, rhubarb cooking demos and competitions, sampling, food sales, games, and so much more!

Festival organizers are seeking home cooks to compete in the rhubarb cooking competitions in several categories; and food vendors as well as other vendors with a rhubarb focus, – rhubarb sauces, jams, themed-goods, etc.

Vendors must bring their own table, chair(s). Vendor fee is $25 per table or 10 percent of net proceeds from the event.

All are welcome and invited to join in this fun family-friendly event. Please bring your own chairs and shopping bags. For more information and schedule of events please visit https://kendallfarmcottages.com/rhubarbfestival.

