The Marvin & Sheri Glazier Literacy Tea — this event is a passport to a living library where guests will be invited to tour dozens of tables, each decorated to represent a favorite children’s book. Literature comes alive as a Maine author Amy McDonald shares her book “Little Beaver & the Echo” and scrumptious snacks and pastries are served. And of course, no tea party is complete without tea.

Tickets to this popular event are available only in advance @ http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marvin-sheri-glazier-literacy-tea-tickets-328881020987. Plan to join us on Sunday, June 5 from 3 – 5 p.m. at John Bapst Memorial High School.

More articles from the BDN