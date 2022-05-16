BANGOR – The Anah Shriners will once again be holding no cost screening clinics available to any child that is in need of care in the following areas: scoliosis, burn care, spina bifida, orthopedics, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate, pediatric surgery, spinal cord injury, sports injuries/fractures and more. These clinics will be held simultaneously at five locations on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon and walk-ins are always welcome!

The purpose of these clinics is to determine how Shriners Children’s can best treat a child in need. All care provided by Shriners Children’s is provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children’s does not discriminate against any family whether you are uninsured, underinsured or unable to pay medical bills. There is support available in all aspects of your child’s healthcare journey. Charity funds exist to assist with travel, lodging, and other expenses that can occur.

At these screening clinics, children will be seen by a provider, the visit will be documented and the information submitted directly to the Shriners Children’s location in Springfield, Massachusetts. Staff will then review the information and reach out to the parents/guardians to determine the next step. Some children may have a direct appointment setup at the hospital or some may require further screening at an outreach clinic held in the Lewiston area later.

This year the five locations for this initial screening are; in Bangor, at the Shrine Center at 1404 Broadway, In Presque Isle, at the Aroostook Shrine Club at 390 Houlton Road, in Calais at the St. Croix Masonic Lodge at 10 Calais Avenue, in Machias at the Pellon Center, Downtown and lastly in Dover-Foxcroft at Northern Light Primary Care at 891 West Main Street.

You may not have a need for the care provided, but if you know someone who might, ask them to attend a screening clinic.



For further information and contact information for each location, please visit anahshriners.org and click on the screening clinics banner on the top of the page. If you’re unable to attend but would like to see if you qualify, please call Shriners Children’s directly at 800-237-5055.

