UNITY, Maine — Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England.

Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site. Further regulatory approvals are needed.

The partnership to build the Three Corners Solar project started in 2017, and the project site was located six miles from a substation in Benton, where it would connect with the electric grid.

The $200 million project is one of the biggest in New England, according to Boston-based Longroad Energy. It would produce enough power for 30,000 homes, Longroad said.

The commission voted Wednesday. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection must also weigh in.

