A police search is underway for a 47-year-old Bethel man who is reportedly facing criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm charges.

Jeremiah Adams was reportedly intimidating a woman at a Bethel residence on Grover Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, WABI reported. The woman had a protection from abuse order from Adams, who she had reportedly been in a previous relationship with.

When a friend arrived at the woman’s house, Adams was reportedly seen with a handgun, and the friend left and then called police, according to WABI.

When state police arrived to attempt to make contact with Adams, he could not be found. Officials initially believed that he had barricaded himself inside the residence, but he could not be found after police entered the house on Saturday morning.

Adams, who is believed to be carrying a firearm and ammunition, was last seen driving a Green Jeep Wrangler with a Maine license plate 8845YE, WABI reported.

Anyone who sees Adams or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 207-743-9554, and the Maine State Police can be reached at 1-888-524-7900.

