MADISON, Maine — A man from Bowdoin is in custody after hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene.

A crash on Horsetail Hill Road in Madison was reported to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday night.

Edward Mcguire, 62, of Bowdoin had been driving a white 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee while southbound on Boardman Road and failed to stop at the stop sign before he entered the intersection of Horsetail Hill Road, according to officials

After entering the road, Mcguire hit a 1995 Honda Goldwing motorcycle that was driven by Daniel Kinney, 67, and his wife Sharon Kinney, 67, both from Cornville.

Mcguire then left the scene, and a witness followed him to Tupper Road in Madison, where he was arrested, according to officials.

Mcguire was transported to the Somerset County Jail and is being held there on $50,000 bail. He has been charged with aggravated OUI, aggravated driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Daniel and Sharon Kinney were both brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for serious injuries.

Both Kinney’s were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

While the crash is still under investigation, it appears that alcohol is a contributing factor on behalf of Mcguire, officials said.

