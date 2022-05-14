FRYEBURG — The Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD season continues at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

Soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory’s most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of Lucia di Lammermoor, in an electrifying new staging by in-demand Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Show-stopping tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, May 19 at 3 p.m. in the LHE/PAC Seminar Room. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast.



Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $10 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley Street.

More articles from the BDN