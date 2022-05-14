ROCKLAND – The Good Tern Co-op natural food store and bagel cafe, at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will open its 2022 season of art exhibits with a show of the work of Sam Finklestein entitled “The Early Years.” Finklestein’s work will be on view in the two locations through June 30.

Hours for viewing at the Co-op “cafe gallery” are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.to 7 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next door at Hole In The Wall Bagel Cafe, works may be seen daily (Monday to Sunday), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is Finkelstein’s first exhibit in Rockland, where Sam now lives, carves stone and writes poetry. “The Early Years” is a body of paper works on paper, produced mostly while living in Queens, New York. More information about their practice can be found at www.sculpture.party or on instagram: @sculptureparty.

Finkelstein utilizes a stippling technique in a number of the drawings — a process

not dissimilar from the action of a tattoo gun. This form of mark-making atomizes the ink

cartridge for a controlled, diffuse distribution across the paper surface. This time-intensive

technique nods to Finkelstein’s interest in absurdist ritual — employed here through a

manual application of fine dots in a manner that would be radically more efficient if done with

an airbrush or aerosol can.

In the drawings, a recurring figurative motif highlights the artist’s interest to straddle the line between abstraction and the rendered human body through forms which allow room for more expansive interpretation and contemplation. Inspired by M.C. Escher’s tessellations, Finkelstein takes an organic approach to the exploration of patterning and the infinite.

Exhibits at the Good Tern Gallery showcase visual art, poetry, craft, song, etc., by professionals, amateurs, students and are organized by the Education and Community Outreach Committee of the Good Tern Co-op. There are openings in the 2022 exhibition schedule for July through December. For information on participation, please contact the curator at goodterngallery@gmail.com.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet. For more call 207-594-8822.

