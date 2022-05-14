LEWISTON — To remember the faith and sacrifice of generations of French Canadians in the Lewiston area, a traditional French Mass and bean supper will be held at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 122 Ash Street in Lewiston on Saturday, May 21. The Mass will be held at 4 p.m., followed by the supper in the church hall. All are welcome to attend.

Saints Peter & Paul Parish in Lewiston was founded in 1870 to serve the exploding immigration of French Canadians to the area. For a time, over 100 or more a day were arriving in Lewiston. The Catholic church was, next to the family, the focal point of life. Under the guidance of the Church, virtually every spiritual, social, recreational, and educational need was taken care of for the faithful.

The community initially met at a small wooden building on Lincoln Street. Since 1938, the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul has stood as an architectural wonder and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the French-Canadian immigrants who ensured its completion. Its spires reaching to the sky symbolize their own prayers rising to our loving Creator.

For more information about the Mass and supper, call the parish at 207-777-1200.

More articles from the BDN