Portland opened its doors to asylum seekers and other immigrants with open arms even when housing of any kind was in short supply and unaffordable. American citizens who were born here paid taxes and worked all of their lives can’t even afford decent housing.

What were the city planners thinking would eventually happen? Hope they are happy.

David Winslow

Brewer

