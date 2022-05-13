FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington celebrated BFA Program in Creative Writing presents a special Trifecta Book Launch featuring Kathryn Miles, Bill Roorbach, and Jeffrey Thomson on Wednesday, May 17 in the Emery Community Arts Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with all three authors.



These three, award-winning writers work across the spectrum and will be launching three new books in nonfiction, fiction and poetry.



Kathryn Miles is an award-winning journalist and science writer. Miles is the author of five books: “Adventures with Ari,” “All Standing,” “Superstorm,” “Quakeland,”and her newest—”Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders.” She currently serves as a scholar-in-residence for the Maine Humanities Council, a faculty member for several MFA programs, and as a private consultant available for emerging and established writers. She received a bachelor of arts in philosophy from Saint Louis University and took both her master of arts and doctorate in English from the University of Delaware. She lives in Portland.



Bill Roorbach is a novelist and essayist and has lived in Farmington much of the time for the past 30 years. His books include the bestselling “Life Among Giants” and Kirkus Prize finalist, “The Remedy for Love.” His newest novel is “Lucky Turtle,” just published by Algonquin Books. Once upon a time, he taught at UMF. His last academic position was the William H. P. Jenks Chair in American Letters at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Jeffrey Thomson is a poet, memoirist, translator, and editor, and the author of ten books including “Half/Life: New and Selected Poems,” the memoir “fragile,” “The Belfast Notebooks,” “The Complete Poems of Catullus,”and the edited collection “From the Fishouse.” His newest book is “Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory.” He has been an NEA Fellow, the Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in Creative Writing at the Seamus Heaney Poetry Centre at Queen’s University Belfast, and the Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is professor of creative writing at the University of Maine Farmington.



This event is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

