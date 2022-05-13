AUGUSTA — All are welcome to learn, act, and pray on the life and dignity of the human person during a series of special events offered by St. Michael Parish in Augusta in the coming weeks. The Catholic Church proclaims that human life is sacred, and that the dignity of the human person is the foundation of a moral vision for society.

Learn

A virtual session on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. will explore the topic and feature prayer and reflection. The session is sponsored by the St. Michael Parish Social Justice Commission and is open to all. To register, email Gina Czerwinski at the parish at gina.czerwinski@portlanddiocese.org.

Act

As part of its commitment to upholding the dignity of all human life from conception to natural death, St. Michael Parish will be collecting diapers (especially size five) and baby wipes to support the Open Arms Pregnancy Center in Augusta, which offers encouragement and support to pregnant women and young families. All the center’s services, including ultrasounds and prenatal care, are provided free of charge. Collection boxes for items will be available in each parish church (St. Augustine Church, Augusta; St. Mary Church, Augusta; St. Joseph Church, Gardiner; Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell; St. Denis Church, Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop) through May 22.

Pray

A prayer service focused on the life and dignity of the human person will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at St. Mary Church, located on 41 Western Avenue in Augusta. The service will begin at 7 p.m. and will also be livestreamed at

www.stmichaelmaine.org/live-stream-st-mary-church.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-623-8823.

