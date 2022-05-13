ORONO – Join the Eastern Maine Orchid Society for the May program “Native Hardy Orchids In Maine and How They Grow” with EMOS member John Hackney. The program will be Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roger Clapp Greenhouse at the University of Maine.

There will be a short business meeting followed by the program. EMOS meetings are free and open to the public. Masking is required per University of Maine mandate. For more information contact Janelle at 207-944-8822 or Melanie Stanley at 207-408-7988.

