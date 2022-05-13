BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrates its thoughtful, caring, and talented employees. During National Hospital Week, in a ceremony on May 13, the Medical Center recognized recipients of 13 awards, including seven Caring Spirit Awards, four DAISY Awards, and two SUNSHINE Awards.

Congratulations to these individuals who received Caring Spirit Awards honoring their commitment to patients, families, visitors, and coworkers while demonstrating caring behaviors:

· Caring Spirit Overall – Highest Award – Dawn Andrews, RN, CCE

· Rookie Caring Spirit Overall – New hire in first year of employment – Cassidy Parady, BSN, RN

· Caring Spirit – Guiding the Way – Kim Moreau, BSN, RN

· Caring Spirit – Seeing the Individual – Chris Luthin

· Caring Spirit – Raising Quality – Shannon Jagger, MSN, RN-BC, NE-BC, CPPS

· Caring Spirit – Making Access Easy – Taylor Desmond, RT (R)

· Caring Spirit – Team – Swab and Go

Christa Balmas, RN

Lorri Cameron-Dow, RN

Shelley Ryan, RN

Tammy Violette, BSN, RN

This year, a new DAISY Nurse Leader Award was added. Congratulations to Lisa Dorr, BSN, RN for being the inaugural recipient. Also recognized this week were DAISY Award recipients, honoring outstanding registered nurses. Congratulations to: Ruth Dow, RN, Morgan Russell, BSN, RN, and Ashley Wilcox, BSN, RNC-NIC. Congratulations to SUNSHINE Award recipients, recognizing remarkable certified nursing assistants: Grace Jordan, CNA, and Starsha Rizzo, CNA.

