Eight players from Husson University have been named to the All-North Atlantic Conference baseball team after leading the Eagles to their second straight league championship.

Pitchers Cam Graham and Harrison Lendrum, catcher Tyler Parke, shortstop Kobe Rogerson, third baseman Tanner Evans, outfielder Joshua Scott and utility player Ty Knowlton all were selected to the NAC East Division all-star team while Nick Swift was named to the conference’s sportsmanship team announced Wednesday.

Top-seeded Husson completed an undefeated three-game run through the double-elimination NAC tournament on Tuesday with an 11-7 victory over Thomas College of Waterville in the championship game.

Coach Chris Morris’ club, winner of its last 15 games, is now 24-15 overall and will learn of its first-round opponent in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament during a selection show scheduled for noon Monday.

Graham, a senior lefthander from Littleton and Houlton High School, was the ace of the Husson pitching staff, compiling a 5-3 record with 39 strikeouts in 11 starts covering 49 ⅔ innings this spring.

Lendrum, a junior righthander from Exeter, New Hampshire, went 4-0 with a 3.31 earned run average in 11 appearances, including three starts, with 33 strikeouts in 35 ⅓ innings.

Parke, a senior from Bangor, ranked third among NAC hitters with a .387 batting average. The Bangor High School graduate totaled 36 hits, eight doubles, a team-leading four triples, two home runs and 23 RBIs with a .463 on-base percentage.

Rogerson, a senior from Brewer, batted .341 average while leading Husson with 11 doubles and 42 hits. The four-year starter also amassed 26 runs scored and 15 RBIs and was successful on 15 of 17 stolen-base attempts.

Evans, a freshman from Greenbush and Old Town High School, hit .336 with a .448 on-base percentage during his first collegiate season while totaling 36 hits, six doubles, 25 runs scored and 35 RBIs.

Scott, a junior from Allen, Texas, batted .298 with team-high totals of seven home runs and 32 runs scored along with 36 RBIs, 37 hits, eight doubles, one triple. He also was 8 for 9 on stolen-base attempts.

Knowlton, a freshman from Bath and Morse High School, hit .348 with 23 hits, six doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 RBIs while spending time playing catcher and as Husson’s designated hitter.

Swift, a senior outfielder from Bradley and Old Town High School, played in 31 games for the Eagles and hit .314 with 14 RBIs in 70 at-bats.

Others named to the NAC East Division all-star team included sophomore first baseman Ryan Sargent of Windham and senior outfielder Riley Bartell of Portland, both from the University of Maine at Farmington; and junior first baseman Timothy Burns of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and sophomore outfielder Joey Lippo of Coupeville, Washington, both from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Another UMPI product, senior third baseman Nathan Church of Dover-Foxcroft, was named recipient of the NAC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award. An exercise science major with a 3.976 grade-point average, Church earned the President’s Award for three semesters at UMPI and will attend graduate school at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, to pursue an advanced degree in physical therapy.

Church played in 12 conference games and 27 games overall this spring, totaling seven hits with a double, three RBIs and seven runs scored.

