Mainers want to make our own decisions. Bringing life into the world is a choice. As a nurse, I know that pregnancy can be dangerous, especially in the United States. It is something people should have time to consider. We need to have safe, accessible, and supportive options for those who do not want to or cannot continue their pregnancy.

With the recent news from the Supreme Court, this right to make our own decisions is threatened. It’s now more important than ever to elect leaders in our state who will not infringe on our bodily rights.

Mike Tipping is running for state Senate in District 8, from Lincoln to Veazie. I know where he stands because of the effort he’s already put into protecting our rights. I hope this decision is never up to him and his future peers, but in case it is, I am going to be backing him in the Democratic Primary on June 14 and I urge you to do the same.

Rachael Mahar

Orono

