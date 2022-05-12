GREENSBORO, Vermont — A 20-year-old Craftsbury man is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and drunken driving after police say he hit a teenager with his pickup truck and then dumped him over a ravine and into a creek, Vermont State Police said Thursday.

The 19-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police say the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot of a boating ramp access in Greensboro on Wednesday night when he hit the teen. He then loaded the teen into his truck and drove him to a remote farm in Craftsbury, across a cornfield, and dragged and carried him over ravine and down into a creek, police said.

The driver then got his truck stuck in the mud. He carried the teen back out the woods and went to a local farm to call for help, police said. The teen, who was unconscious, was flown by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center.

The driver, who was ordered held without bail, is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

