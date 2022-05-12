Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 80s across the state with sunny skies. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died and another 748 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,330. Check out our tracker for more information.
Coronavirus outbreaks are spreading across Maine again as cases increase, with eight nursing homes reporting outbreaks. One of those is at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where an investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, officials said.
The Bangor International Airport is again requiring mask wearing as cases rise.
While reported cases are on the rise in Maine, tracking the trajectory of the pandemic is getting more difficult as public testing plunges and more people opt for at-home rapid tests that aren’t reported in federal and state COVID counts.
Maine Masons had their 1st big meeting in 2 years. Then came a COVID outbreak.
Within five days, newly elected Grand Mason Dan Bartlett started hearing from people who tested positive. He figures about 12 have reached out to him but he thinks more of the 200 attendees are probably sick.
Hermon schools say conservative activist made it a ‘personal mission’ to bully teacher
Shawn McBreairty, who was banned from Hampden school board meetings, is now being sued for making defamatory statements against a Hermon teacher.
A new restaurant in downtown Old Town is named for a larger-than-life Maine Guide
Ralph “Pepper” Martin has been described as a cross between L.L. Bean and the Most Interesting Man in the World, from the Dos Equis commercials.
What the women who wrote chalk messages in front of Susan Collins’ home have to say
The women who started the chalk messages didn’t expect to see such a reaction.
Competing abortion bills show big differences between Susan Collins and Democrats
A sweeping Democratic-led bill failed in the Senate on Wednesday with 51-49 against proceeding, with 60 votes needed to move ahead. Collins voted against moving the issue forward.
Maine homes are selling nearly a month faster than the national average
The standard Maine home spent just nine days on the market in March.
Maine among world’s top summer Airbnb destinations this year
Maine was ranked eighth on a list of the top summer destinations worldwide based on searches from the first quarter of 2022. It was the only American location on the list.
Browntail moths are expected to terrorize Maine again if we don’t get more rain
Mainers may have to brace themselves for another onslaught of browntail moths.
Piscataquis residents haven’t had regular state services since 2007
This is problematic in a rural region with high poverty rates and a growing number of elderly citizens.
Maine teens are finding perfect, affordable prom dresses with help from this nonprofit project
“I want people to look at themselves and see what they feel on the inside — beautiful,” Erin Bradley said.
In other Maine news …
Cumberland County sheriff rescued from Sebago Lake after capsizing kayak
Skowhegan softball beats Hampden Academy despite 18 strikeouts
Farmington university students stage sit-in to protest faculty layoffs
Mainers actually want this noxious weed to grow on their land
A Bucksport pitcher’s baseball career should have ended. Now he’s undefeated.
Husson softball’s Kenzie Dore named conference player of the year
Gritty McDuff’s violated music copyright laws at Old Port pub, suit says
228 acres purchased on MDI sets 25-year sale record
Bangor airport prepares to repave its 11,000-foot runway starting next summer
Popular Portland eatery temporarily closes patio due to family of ducks
Pair fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford identified
Milo museum ups its dinosaur contingent
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston will end maternity services this summer