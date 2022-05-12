Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 80s across the state with sunny skies. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 748 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,330. Check out our tracker for more information.

Coronavirus outbreaks are spreading across Maine again as cases increase, with eight nursing homes reporting outbreaks. One of those is at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where an investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, officials said.

The Bangor International Airport is again requiring mask wearing as cases rise.

While reported cases are on the rise in Maine, tracking the trajectory of the pandemic is getting more difficult as public testing plunges and more people opt for at-home rapid tests that aren’t reported in federal and state COVID counts.

Within five days, newly elected Grand Mason Dan Bartlett started hearing from people who tested positive. He figures about 12 have reached out to him but he thinks more of the 200 attendees are probably sick.

Shawn McBreairty, who was banned from Hampden school board meetings, is now being sued for making defamatory statements against a Hermon teacher.

Ralph “Pepper” Martin has been described as a cross between L.L. Bean and the Most Interesting Man in the World, from the Dos Equis commercials.

The women who started the chalk messages didn’t expect to see such a reaction.

A sweeping Democratic-led bill failed in the Senate on Wednesday with 51-49 against proceeding, with 60 votes needed to move ahead. Collins voted against moving the issue forward.

The standard Maine home spent just nine days on the market in March.

Maine was ranked eighth on a list of the top summer destinations worldwide based on searches from the first quarter of 2022. It was the only American location on the list.

Mainers may have to brace themselves for another onslaught of browntail moths.

This is problematic in a rural region with high poverty rates and a growing number of elderly citizens.

“I want people to look at themselves and see what they feel on the inside — beautiful,” Erin Bradley said.

In other Maine news …

Cumberland County sheriff rescued from Sebago Lake after capsizing kayak

Skowhegan softball beats Hampden Academy despite 18 strikeouts

Farmington university students stage sit-in to protest faculty layoffs

Mainers actually want this noxious weed to grow on their land

A Bucksport pitcher’s baseball career should have ended. Now he’s undefeated.

Husson softball’s Kenzie Dore named conference player of the year

Gritty McDuff’s violated music copyright laws at Old Port pub, suit says

228 acres purchased on MDI sets 25-year sale record

Bangor airport prepares to repave its 11,000-foot runway starting next summer

Popular Portland eatery temporarily closes patio due to family of ducks

Pair fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford identified

Milo museum ups its dinosaur contingent

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston will end maternity services this summer

More articles from the BDN