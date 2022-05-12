BELFAST — As they dig and divide this spring, area gardeners are invited to donate some of their bounty to the Belfast Garden Club’s popular annual plant sale next month.

The plant sale will take place Saturday, June 4 (rain date is June 5), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steamboat Landing and the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street. The sale, one of the organization’s most important fundraisers, signals the beginning of gardening season in Belfast. More than 500 plants will be available for purchase as well as garden-related items such as tools, books, stakes and statuary. This year, for the first time, the event will include a silent auction.

Many local nurseries generously donate plants to the sale each year, but the garden club also counts on contributions from members and the general public. In addition to gifts from your garden, the club welcomes donations of flower packs – perennials and annuals – and herbs from local garden centers.

To donate flowers, plants, shrubs, trees, or seedlings, contact Paula Smith at Psmith836@yahoo.com or 410-937-0741. To contribute garden-related items for the sale or for the silent auction, contact Drew Laughland at drew.laughland@yahoo.com or 617-834-6798. For details about the sale, visit belfastgardenclub.org.

Founded in 1928, the Belfast Garden Club promotes the knowledge and love of gardening, the protection of native flora and fauna, and the beauty of Belfast’s public places. Proceeds from the club’s annual plant sale support school programs, camp scholarships, library donations, and Belfast’s public gardens.

