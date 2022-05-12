KeyBank surpasses five-year goals of its National Community Benefits Plan with more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity across the U.S.

PORTLAND – As announced in KeyCorp’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report released in April, the bank has surpassed the five-year goals of its National Community Benefits Plan, providing more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity to communities across the country. The scope of these investments and lending included affordable housing, home lending, small business lending, and transformative philanthropy targeted toward workforce development, education, and safe, vital neighborhoods for underserved communities and populations.

In its Maine market, KeyBank has invested more than $436 million in the past five years[1], including:

$134 million in affordable housing and community development projects.

$76 million in small business loans to businesses that are part of low- and-moderate income communities.

$223 million in mortgage lending to low- and moderate-income communities throughout the market.

$2.64 million in transformational philanthropic investments in neighborhoods that KeyBank serves.

“KeyBank has a long-standing legacy of support to Maine residents, businesses and communities,” said KeyBank Market President Chip Kelley. “We are proud of the impact we are making to address economic disparity and racial equity through our bank’s Community Benefits Plan, and the partnerships we have with local nonprofits and community organizations.”

In addition to the bank’s community investments for the last five years, the 2021 ESG Report highlights expanded commitments from Key for climate stewardship, including Key’s plan to finance or facilitate $38 billion to address climate change and support green initiatives by year-end 2026, and DE&I commitments, including increased representation of people of color in its senior leadership ranks.

For full details on Key’s progress as a responsible bank and corporate citizen, please view the 2021 ESG Report at key.com/ESG.

[1] From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021

