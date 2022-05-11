Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Apparently, Sen. Susan Collins has a very large blind spot when it comes to powerful male figures. The fact that she seems to have been fooled by both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh when they assured her that Roe was settled precedent, and she believed the promises of Sen. Mitch McConnell on health care legislation, are good evidence. The most amazing statement came when she said something to the effect that Donald Trump had learned a big lesson from the first impeachment. Wow!

It seems that many Mainers have a huge blind spot when it comes to Collins as well. Her endorsement of Paul Lepage should be seen in the light of these other failures of judgment. In my opinion, she simply isn’t good at assessing character. I was disappointed to read that she accused Democrats of wanting to tell people how to live their lives, and then linked mask-wearing on planes to the crisis at the southern border. I don’t follow that reasoning.

I think Maine is so much healthier today than it was when LePage was governor with many more people enjoying the security of having health coverage, among other things. I certainly don’t share LePage’s view that Maine’s budget is broken. It makes me wonder what he might have said to Collins. I hope people will bear that in mind when listening to her in the future.

Carolyn Bower

Surry

