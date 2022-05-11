Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce was rescued from Sebago Lake in Standish on Wednesday after his kayak overturned into 48-degree water.
Joyce reportedly called for help after his kayak flipped over in the lake at around 2:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County’s Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon.
Joyce was brought back to shore in a canoe, while neighbors stopped to assist. He was taken to Maine Medical Center and treated for hypothermia related symptoms.
The circumstances are under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.