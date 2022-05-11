BANGOR – Husson University announced that it will be honoring recent retirees with a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, May 11 at 2 p.m. on its Bangor campus. The tree will be planted in recognition of eight individuals with more than 10 years of service whose efforts helped make this remarkable institution of higher learning a success. An additional six individuals with less than 10 years of service will also be recognized.

Husson University employees with more than 10 years of service to be honored include: (in descending order of years of service):

Ken Stack, instructor, New England School of Communications (NESCom), College of Business (31 years)

Dr. Cheryl Adams, professor, School of Physical Therapy, College of Health and Pharmacy (24 years)

Dr. Kenneth Lane, associate professor of mathematics, College of Science & Humanities (22 years)

Steven Blackmore, custodian, Auxiliary Services (16 years)

Dr. Christine Hubbard, instructor, School of Occupational Therapy, College of Health and Pharmacy (16 years)

Craig Hadley, chief financial officer, (CFO), Finance and Administration (13.5 years)

Dr. Laurie Mouradian, professor, School of Occupational Therapy, College of Health and Pharmacy (12 years)

Dr. Thomas Fitzpatrick, professor, School of Business and Management, College of Business (10 years)

Employees with less than 10 years of services to be acknowledged at this event include: (in descending order of years of service):

Susan Reisman, instructor, School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management, College of Business (6 years)

Gary Gerow, director of facilities, Auxiliary Services (5 years)

Robert Taylor, software integration developer, Information Technology (5 years)

Cristi Carson, director of institutional research, Office of Institutional Research (4 years)

Mitch Littlefield, custodial services manager, Auxiliary Services (2.5 years)

Dr. Andrea McGill-O’Rourke, associate professor, healthcare administration, College of Science and Humanities (2 years)

“Each year, we plant trees to honor the dedicated individuals who have helped our students grow and achieve success in a variety of professional careers. We hope our retirees continue to flourish after they leave the University, just like the many students whose lives they touched during their time here at Husson,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan.

Celebrants are being asked to gather on the walkway in front of the external entrance to the Furman Student Center near the Safety and Security parking area outside of Peabody Hall.

A blue spruce tree will be planted this year in recognition of the eight retirees with more than 10 years of service. This is the same type of tree that was planted in honor of last year’s retirees. Since the event is taking place outdoors, masking is optional.

