ELLSWORTH – Downtown Ellsworth community revitalization group recently nominated two new members to join the Heart of Ellsworth board of directors. Maggie Iannuzzi and Timothy Tunney will be joining as members at large later this month bringing the total number of board members to 13.

Iannuzzi, co-owner of Precipice Coffee on Deane Street Ellsworth is a Temple University graduate in Pennsylvania. She brings years of experience in the areas of hospitality, brand development, community and social media outreach, and event coordination to the board. Iannuzzi shared her decision saying, “As a new resident of Ellsworth, Maine, I’ve been impressed by the accomplishments of Heart of Ellsworth. The support and opportunities they provide for small businesses were a huge draw to planting our roots here. I am inspired to get more involved in the prosperity of our downtown as a member of the board.”

Tunney has worked in finance focusing his efforts in Hancock County since 2005. He is currently a commercial loan officer for Franklin Savings Bank and a graduate of the University of Maine with a master’s degree in education. In addition to his newly appointed board position with Heart of Ellsworth, he sits on the board of the Blue Hill Co-op and Peninsula Conservation Corporation. Tunney shared his enthusiasm for joining the Heart of Ellsworth board saying, “Ellsworth’s identity as a center for commerce is historic and is now enjoying a burgeoning creative economy and social capital. The Heart of Ellsworth is engaged in the meaningful work of marrying commerce and community and I’m grateful (and excited) to support this mission.”



To learn more about the new directors and the work of Heart of Ellsworth, visit https://www.heartofellsworth.org/board-of-directors-1.

