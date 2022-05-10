Central 11, Lee Academy 7

Central rallies late to win at home 11-7 Monday evening.

Simon Allen pitched 5-1/3 innings and Benjamin Speed came in to hold the lead pitching the final 1-2/3 innings to help Central ahold on to the win. Allen started and struck out 7. Central was led by Benjamin Speed who reached base all 4 trips including a 2 run double to secure the lead in the bottom of the 6th. Bryce Burns also had 3 rbis for Central.

Ethan Allard paced Lee Academy with a solo home run, double and an RBI.

More articles from the BDN