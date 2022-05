Caribou 5, Presque Isle 0

Singles

1st. Ashlynn Bouchard (C) def Madison Hedrich DNF due to an injury

2nd Mia Theriault (C) def Libby Kinney 8-6

3rd Maddie Deprey (C) def Julia Blake 8-1

Doubles

1st Naomi Cote/Emmie McIntyre (C) def Isabella Keegan/Rossalyn Buck 8-5

2nd Joslyn Griffeth/Ashley Hartsgrove (C) def Ellie Clark/Taylor Walton 8-4

More articles from the BDN