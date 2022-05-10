Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in ordering the investigation into the leak of the draft decision relating to Roe v. Wade, “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement, “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice [Neil] Gorsuch and Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”

The “egregious breach of trust” is what happens when political leaders deliberately mislead us on matters where we have a right to know the truth. Lying is becoming acceptable in this “Nation Under God.” If Collins is to be believed, she seems to have joined the rest of us in being deceived. Freedom of speech gives you the right to express your opinion but not to lie to those who have the right to know the truth.

In 1929, New York State Industrial Commissioner Frances Perkins pledged, “I promise to use what brains I have to meet problems with intelligence and courage. I promise that I will be candid about what I know. I promise to all of you who have the right to know, the whole truth so far as I can speak it.”

Wow. A person of honor. We need all our people in government to take this pledge and to act accordingly. We need people like Frances Perkins.

Joyce Polyniak

Topsham

