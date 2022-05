Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I believe the real issue surrounding the abortion controversy is not about a woman’s right to do as she pleases to her own body, nor the perceived lack of available health care.

The real issue is about the pre-meditated murders of innocent, defenseless, unborn human beings.

Joe Bertolaccini

Orrington

