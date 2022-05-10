A Lewiston man was seriously injured Tuesday night when he was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing into another vehicle.

Randall Howard, 21, was seen driving at high speeds and passing several vehicles toward Ossippe Trail. When officials attempted to stop Howard, he attempted to flee and drove through a red light and nearly caused a crash, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard later drove down Ossippee Trail, through a red light at the Colonial Shopping Center, and side swiped a car — driven by Marissa Perron, 27, of Limington — while she was pulling out, police said.

Howard was ejected from the motorcycle, but was wearing a helmet, and was taken to Maine Medical Center for serious injuries. Perron was not injured.

Howard’s motorcycle was not registered and he was driving with a suspended license and was on several sets of bail conditions and probation, officials said. He faces several charges and the crash is under investigation.

