PORTLAND — The Feast of Our Lady of Fatima is Friday, May 13, marking the first day in 1917 on which the Blessed Mother appeared to the three shepherd children, Francisco, Jacinta, and Lucia, in Fatima in Portugal. From May through October 1917, the Lady appeared and spoke to the children on the 13th day of each month. The children recounted that the Virgin told them that God had sent her with a message for every man, woman, and child. She promised that God would grant peace to the entire world if her requests for prayer, reparation, and consecration were heard and obeyed. In commemoration, many Catholic schools across Maine will hold special events during the week of May 13. Here is a list (chronologically):

Friday, May 13



All Saints Catholic School, Bangor

All Saints Catholic School will hold a prayer service at 8:15 a.m. at the school’s St. Mary’s Campus (768 Ohio Street) and will pray a decade of the Rosary, sing Marian hymns, and hold a May Crowning of Mary. Each student, pre-kindergarten through third graders, will place a flower near the statue of Mary. Grades four through eight will gather together to pray the Rosary together at the school’s St. John’s Campus (166 State Street) as well.

St. James School, Biddeford

Students will participate in the praying of the Rosary on the school’s front lawn on 25 Graham Street from 12:15 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. The event will also be available for members of the school community via Zoom.



St. Michael School, Augusta

A May Crowning of Mary as well as the praying of the Rosary will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Church on 41 Western Avenue.

St. Brigid School, Portland

Students will participate in a May Crowning of Mary and the praying of the Rosary at 1 p.m. at the school on 695 Stevens Avenue.

St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick

The students will pray the Rosary together outside on the school field (37 Pleasant Street) at 1:45 p.m. In the case of rain, the event will be held inside in the St. John’s Community Center across the parking lot.



Holy Cross Catholic School, South Portland

The students will pray the Rosary together at Holy Cross Church, located on 124 Cottage Road across from the school, at 2 p.m.

St. Thomas School, Sanford

The Rosary will be prayed by the students at the school on 69 North Avenue at a time to be announced.

Monday, May 16

Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn Campus

A May Crowning and living Rosary will be held at the school’s Auburn campus on 121 Gracelawn Road on Monday, May 16, from 9:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed in English, Latin, French, and Spanish before the students process outside to the school’s Mary garden to crown Mary.

Friday, May 20

Saint Dominic Academy, Lewiston Campus

At the school’s Lewiston campus (17 Baird Avenue), a May Crowning will be held on Friday, May 20, following the school Mass. The younger students will gather outside the school’s front door to pray and sing while each class takes a turn placing flowers around the statue of Mary.

For centuries, the month of May has been dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God. A special web section has been created on the Diocese of Portland website to provide a list of special ceremonies and prayer opportunities being offered at Maine parishes this month, including crownings, Marian pilgrimages, Rosary Rallies, concerts, Mary’s Way of the Cross gatherings, workshops, and more. The list will be updated as events are confirmed. To access the section and resources, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/celebrating-month-mary.

